BillingTree, TCN announce strategic integration partnership

BillingTree provides integrated payments solutions and through its technology-enabled suite of products and services it enables organisations to decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations.

TCN is a provider of cloud contact center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, its cloud-based delivery model provides customers with access to TCN solutions and offers the possibility of scaling and adjusting to changing business needs.

The two-way partnership provides BillingTree customers access to new dialling and calling services and TCN customers access to the BillingTree merchant services and Payrazr mobile payment solutions. Moreover, BillingTree’s integration to TCN’s IVR and its cloud contact center platform provides the latter’s customers with access to BillingTree’s IVR payment gateway, a streamlined payment option to collect and receive payments on time and in full.