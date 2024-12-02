BillingTree rolls out payment card account updater for ARM industry

The solution eliminates the costly process of chasing updated card account details, removing the need for collectors to manually revise payment data while reducing chargeback risk and minimising rejected payments.

Powered by a partnership and integration with the leading card brands, Payrazr Account Updater maintains the most current card information to help prevent card declines and ensure timely payments from consumers. The service is the latest product to be added to the BillingTree Payrazr suite of payment solutions for the ARM industry, designed to help collection agencies deliver uninterrupted payment service to clients.

BillingTree will be showcasing the new solution during the ACA International Convention & Expo, July 23-25.