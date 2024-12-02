BillingTree partners with Shaw Systems Associates

The partnership will enable Shaws Collections, Recovery and Retail software clients to gain access to BillingTrees integrated services to accept payments directly from their software, including electronic debits for checking and savings accounts, and debit and credit card transactions.

Additional functionalities include self-service offerings related to making payments online, via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and mobile. Payments taken through BillingTree will integrate directly with Shaws system.

Shaw Systems Associates is a financial technology company specialising in loan and lease servicing, collections and recovery management software.

In recent news, BillingTree has revealed plans to launch a suite of solutions that allow auto finance companies to provide mobile payment options to consumers, and to manage and extend customer relationships beyond their initial purchase through digital marketing promotions and value-added customer service.