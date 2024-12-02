BillingTree integrates iPayX e-billing solution

The iPayX XprsPay and CareView platforms are now supported BillingTree offerings, and will aim to help B2B and healthcare firms manage their business and comms digitally.

According to BillingTree, healthcare patients expect flexible multi-channel communication and payment options when dealing with healthcare providers. Commercial customers are looking for more streamlined, digital invoicing and payment options to better manage their client relations.

BillingTree CareView enables providers to set up a range of channels for patients across text, phone, online, live-agents and point of care. It delivers a billing and payment process based on individual patient preferences and users can pay via different means.

XprsPay is an e-billing solution designed to digitise the making and accepting of commercial payments. The solution automatically keeps track of ledgers and cash flow.

BillingTree acquired iPayX in late December 2017. Based in Spain, iPayX offices have become part of BillingTree operations.