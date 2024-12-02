BillingTree expands integration of SMS payments within Payrazr and CareView

The mobile billing solution now available as part of the BillingTree CareView and Payrazr platforms can also be adopted as a stand-alone service. It enables accounts receivables management agencies, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and other billers to communicate directly with consumers via their smartphones and facilitates streamlined payments on the same channel.

BillingTree SMS builds on a previous offering expanding this channel for consumers to get billed and make payments. Once a consumer account is established, text messages can be sent directly to their mobile device and payment can be authorised via two-factor authentication.

Moreover, no card present is required, and no app needs to be installed on the mobile device – upon receiving a text request the customer follows the prompts for a payment to be executed. The user immediately receives confirmation with the transaction details.

A six-month free trial of the BillingTree SMS service is available for current and new clients using BillingTree for merchant services.