Billie raises EUR 30 mln for its B2B invoicing and payments platform

Leading the round is Creandum, alongside SpeedInvest, Rocket Internet’s GFC and Picus.

Founded in 2017 by the same team behind SME online lending platform Zencap, which exited to Funding Circle in 2015, Billie aims to bring to B2B invoicing and payments the same level of convenience seen in B2C payments and ecommerce.

Billie’s customers range from SMEs, large e-commerce players and transnational marketplaces.

Billie currently provides two core solutions. The first is a checkout financing solution for B2B online stores, which embeds a financing option in the online checkout process. It enables instant financing of the customer’s purchase directly at the online point-of-sale, and takes away all administrative hassle and default risk from the seller. The second is SME invoice factoring, which the Billie co-founder describes as a fully automated platform that handles all outgoing invoices of SMEs.

With today’s injection of capital, the startup plans to offer new solutions that are specifically targeted at the buyer side of B2B transactions by handling all processes around payables. This could include letting B2B buyers flexibly choose payment terms and reducing the bookkeeping hassle by acting as a single creditor.