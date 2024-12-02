Billie partners with Stripe





Following this announcement, Billie will reach general availability status on Stripe’s financing infrastructure, as its integration with the company is expected to make the activation process secure and quick for merchants.

In addition, eight additional markets have now gone live as part of the global collaboration between Billie and Stripe. Merchants will also be enabled to offer Billie when selling to business clients in Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, or the UK, with more markets to follow soon.











More information on the Billie x Stripe partnership

According to the official press release, business customers will be enabled to make purchases and defer a payment for up to 30 days, while merchants will receive payment upfront, making Billie’s transaction method a beneficial tool for cash flow management for both traders and business buyers. At the same time, the company leverages real-time approval of buyers at checkout while providing default and fraud risk protection for merchants as well.

Through the partnership with Billie, Stripe will expand its own offering and enable traders to offer more payment options and flexibility to business buyers, while also reducing their credit risk and the overall administrative challenges of collection and dunning processes to zero. Next to Pay Later, Billie will deliver additional payment services and features, including Tarde Accounts, Installments, Recurring Payments, and Consolidated Statements.

The partnership is set to also provide businesses with the possibility to grow their customer base, modernise their B2B payments systems, as well as expand into new markets. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.