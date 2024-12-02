Billie integrates its service with Stripe

This new feature will be available to select online shops and marketplaces catering to business customers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands over the summer. By the end of the year, any business using Stripe’s financial infrastructure will be able to offer Billie’s BNPL service.

Billie’s BNPL option allows business customers to delay payment for up to 30 days, while merchants receive payment when the goods are shipped. This arrangement aids both merchants and buyers with cash flow management, and the service includes real-time buyer approval at checkout and offers protection against default and fraud. Stripe users will benefit from flexible payment terms for their business customers without assuming credit risk or handling collection and dunning processes.

In the company press release, officials from Billie noted that the integration provides Stripe merchants with access to a popular B2B payment method. They indicated that the collaboration would support merchants in expanding their customer base, modernising payment systems, and entering new markets with reduced risk.

This integration follows significant growth for Billie, which reported serving over 500,000 unique business customers across more than 3,500 European shops and marketplaces as of June 2024. Billie’s BNPL service allows business customers to defer payments while merchants receive payments immediately, offering full default risk protection. The company also partners with Stripe, Adyen, Klarna, and Mollie for distribution outside Germany.

What else has Billie been up to?

In May 2024, Billie partnered with financial services company BNP Paribas. By becoming a strategic banking partner, BNP Paribas geared up to assist Billie’s payment processing and cash management procedures initially in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. In addition, the two organisations intended to expand their footprint across more countries thus supporting Billie’s pan-European development strategy.

In February 2024, Billie partnered with Adyen to further support its European expansion and enable its B2B BNPL payment services across the region. Through this collaboration, the two companies aimed to allow online shops and marketplaces operating on Adyen’s fintech platform to implement Billie’s BNPL payment solution. Moreover, Billie’s BNPL service was set to deliver a cost-efficient alternative for corporate credit cards, which can come with interest rates.