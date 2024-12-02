Billhop partners with Eurocard





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to allow corporate customers within the Nordic area to pay any bill or invoice with the use of Eurocard’s virtual cards, including solutions from suppliers who do not accept card transactions.

At the same time, this new payment approach is set to enable businesses and clients to take on the card processing costs instead of suppliers, while also granting them to the possibility to optimise access to their built-in credit lines. It will also further streamline the payable procedures and facilitate faster and more secure payments to one-time, low-volume suppliers with no enrolment or set-up procedure being needed.







More information on the collaboration

Eurocard was developed in order to provide payment solutions for all kinds of companies, financial institutions, and organisations across the Nordic markets, with a wide range of cards, tools for administration, travel accounts, and follow-up that can be adapted to multiple national and international operations.

By partnering up with Billhop AB, the firm is going to strengthen the value proposition for its corporate clients, as well as enable them to handle long-tail payments more efficiently and securely. Currently, most B2B suppliers are not equipped in order to accept virtual card payments and transactions. At the same time, Billhop AB’s improved solution is expected to allow enterprises to increase operational efficiency and keep up with the overall rapid digitalisation of B2B payments.

Eurocard’s virtual cards are set to be directly embedded in Billhop AB’s smart bill payment platform, while also being used in order to streamline the payment processes and ensure optimised security, and precise control over expenses.

Virtual cards were developed in order to offer an improved approach to payment services and offer optimised spend management controls. By using Eurocard’s virtual cards through Billhop AB’s card enablement platform, the partnership is set to allow businesses to ensure more efficient and safe financial transactions. In addition, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and clients, while remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the different industries.



