BillHero to roll out first Facebook Messenger bot to pay bills

BillHero is the first-to-market, and first approved, app to utilize a chat bot for paying bills. Other available banking bots only provide information related to bank or credit card account activity, and dont actually pay bills. For BillHero users, paying a bill is now faster than ever. Using the Messenger bill paying chat bot, users can quickly ask BillHero to add new bills or pay existing bills.

The app is bank-agnostic, meaning users can pay any bill with any bank account, debit card or credit card. And since the company is partially owned by a bank and is being developed by banking security experts, BillHero naturally subscribes to bank-grade measures. Current users of the app can expect all the safety of the app translated to the Messenger bill pay chat bot. Right now, users can select from existing payment methods within their app, but only non-sensitive information is pushed through the chat (like the last four digits of a credit or debit card). Once a new chat session begins, BillHero will also send the user a one-time authentication code that will authorize the Messenger thread for that session only, creating a more secure bill pay environment.

BillHero is empowering the millennial generation to pay and manage bills through a mobile app. Directly pay 7,500+ billers, add bills instantly with PicturePay and EmailPay, easily split bills with roommates, and send and collect money directly within the app.