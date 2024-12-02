Biller Genie launches Apple Pay and payment plan features

Businesses create invoices the way they normally do in their own accounting software (such as QuickBooks, AccountingSuite, and Xero). Biller Genie automates the rest. It sends, reminds, collects and reconciles invoices.

Subscribers can now accept payments through Apple Pay. The Apple Pay integration brings a true pay-by-one-click experience, making it easier for subscribers to collect payments.

Biller Genie offers invoice templates that are customisable with subscribers’ logos and colour schemes. Users can choose between four different styles of templates: simple, traditional, modern or classic.

Subscribers contracting with companies that require printed invoices in order to send payments can now use the paper mail option. Moreover, the platform automatically prints, stuffs, posts and mails branded invoices and reminders.