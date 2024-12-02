BillEase partners with Agoda and Alipay+





This integration was enabled by Alipay+, global cross-border digital payments and marketing service operated by Ant Group. Following this announcement, BillEase is set to be available as a payment option on Agoda, allowing clients to pay in installments without the need for a credit card.

Travelers in the region will be given the possibility to book their next accommodation, flights, and local activities on Agoda and pay for them while using BillEase’s Pay Later service or installment options. After selecting BillEase as a checkout option on both the Agoda web page and application platform, users have the capability to split the total sum of their purchase into either bi-weekly or monthly payments. The interest will reach 0%, or the market’s lowest interest rate for up to 12 months of installments.

The partnership aims to offer customers more flexibility and control over their expenses and overall financial balance.











BillEase’s strategy of development

Customer credit application based in the Philippines, BillEase offers its clients a diverse suite of services, including personal loans, prepaid loans, gaming credits, bills payments, e-wallet top-ups, as well as customisable and personalised Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products, which offer users the possibility to benefit of cardless installments plans.

BillEase had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several areas and regions around the globe.

In February of 2023, the company partnered with Singapore-based online payment gateway HitPay to offer card-free installment payment solutions to clients in the Philippines. Through the use of BillEase, online and offline retailers were able to provide shoppers with three installment options at checkout, with interest rates going between 0% and 3,40%. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were given the capability to access a full range of payment methods and payment infrastructure, with a free account on HitPay.

Earlier in January, BillEase collaborated with AliPay+ in order to allow Filipino clients and users to leverage BNPL when making online purchases. The companies aimed to improve the digital payment landscape through BillEase’s customer credit solutions and tools. Shoppers from the Philippines that had the BillEase application were able to leverage Alipay+ to complete online purchases from merchants around the world and pay in light, secure, and card-free installments via BillEase.

In September 2022, BillEase raised USD 20 million courtesy of Helicap Securities in a bid, in order to further expand its loan portfolio of services and solutions. This brought a total portfolio of USD 55 million in debt and equity for the company. The funds were set to be leveraged in the process of accelerating and developing the platform’s product offerings.



