Bill.com, Tax1099.com to automate 1099-MISC forms

Under the terms of the partnership, by integrating Bill.com data with Tax1099, customers can e-file 1099-MISC forms without any data entry or data file manipulation. They are required to grant Tax1099 access to their Bill.com accounts. Tax1099 then imports Bill.com data automatically, creating draft forms that customers review for accuracy. After examining the forms, customers direct Tax1099 to e-file them with tax agencies and to e-mail or mail them to their payees.

In recent news, Bill.com has closed USD 38 million in financing. Led by new investor Scale Venture Partners, the round also included participation from Bank of America, American Express, Fifth Third Bank, Pete Kight, founder of CheckFree, and Commerce Ventures, as well as all of Bill.coms previous investors, August Capital, Napier Park Global Capital, TTV Capital, Jafco Ventures, Emergence Capital and DCM.