Bill.com now supports international payments to 137 countries and 106 currencies

Now small or medium-sized businesses can reach across the world to markets as large as China and as small as Bhutan and make transactions in currencies from Euros to Kenyan Shillings through Bill.com.

Bill.com has introduced a VIP program for qualified customers to receive personalized services for account set up, complimentary exchange rate analysis and access to exclusive rates. Bill.com also eliminated wire transfer fees on international payments in local currency. Its Intelligent Virtual Assistant simplifies setting up international payments and helps clients avoid costly first-time mistakes, including allowing them to click on invoice details and copy text directly and accurately into required payment fields.

Bill.com syncs with major accounting software platforms such as Sage Intacct, Oracle NetSuite, QuickBooks and Xero, providing accurate reporting for exchange rate gains/losses and a complete view of international and domestic payments. International Payments through Bill.com use one centralized payment and approvals process for both international and domestic vendors.