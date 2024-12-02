Bill.com launches Fast Pay solution for SMBs

With Fast Pay, customers can expedite payments when businesses need to maintain tight cash flow or make emergency payments, keeping business operations running without a break in workflow.

According to the US Small Business Administration (SBA), two-thirds of new businesses will collapse after two years. This figure indicates that cash flow is the lifeblood of any small business.

Bill.com is a digital business payments company creating A/P and A/R solutions. They are at the center of business payments, uniting banks and businesses on the payments network.