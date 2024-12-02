Bill.com introduces International Business Payments

With Bill.com International Business Payments, users can now pay both international and domestic vendors electronically using one simple process, while getting visibility and control with detailed payment information all in one place.

In addition to time savings, Bill.com saves its users over 50% on the cost of international wire transfer fees compared to most banks. Bill.com International Business Payments is available in more than 25 countries where cross-border business payments are most common with additional countries due to launch in the coming months.

The expanded service provides users with all of the Bill.com features. It includes the same automated approval process, integration with leading accounting software, vendor management, and online document storage.

The need to process international payments is increasing everyday for businesses of all sizes. According to a study by Deloitte Consulting, cross-border payments make up 26% of total US B2B payment value. The most common method for making these payments is issuing a bank wire transfer.

Bill.com users can try International Payments for an introductory price of USD 9.99 per transaction. The new service is now available to a select number of Bill.com customers and will be generally available to all customers at the end of August 2018.