Bill.com extends purchase order capabilities on its AP solution

The new capabilities for the midmarket include support for a centralised, PO-to-payment workflow; advanced customer support; expanded coverage for cross-border payments; a VIP program for International Payments customers with competitive exchange rates; and increased collaboration with partners including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and dozens of value-added resellers.

Bill.com Purchase Orders: This new platform innovation for midsized companies syncs POs directly from Oracle NetSuite and Sage Intacct into the Bill.com platform. Users can compare POs and invoices on one screen, then route bills for approval and payment seamlessly in the same workflow. This eliminates the need to switch between systems for two-way matching and reduces the back-and-forth communication between PO creators and AP managers. Bill.com Purchase Orders is a more efficient and less error-prone way for finance teams to manage their end to end PO-to-payment workflow.