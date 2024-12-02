Bill.com eliminates international wire transfer fees in local currencies

For small and medium businesses and mid-market companies who need an easy and cost-effective way to pay international vendors, Bill.com International Payments streamlines the business payments process making cross-border payments as easy as domestic.

In addition to saving on the wire transfer fees by paying via Bill.com, businesses can also save by removing the need for overseas vendors to convert payments resulting in fluctuating exchange rates and potential errors.

Bill.com International Payments users can process and pay invoices in local currencies or USD and then automatically sync with accounting software including Sage Intacct, NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Xero, providing end-to-end cash flow visibility and eliminating the need for double data entry. Additionally, Bill.com International Payments is supported on iOS and Android.