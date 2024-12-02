Bill.com achieves NACHA certification

While the certification is voluntary, it indicates that Bill.com is meeting standards, such as corporate governance and risk and compliance obligations, for ACH payment processing. According to NACHA, the certification is a clear indication of Bill.com’s adherence to sound ACH practices and policies

Bill.com was founded in 2006 to help businesses manage accounts payables and receivables with online billpay, custom invoicing, document storage, collaboration tools. Bill.com is partnered with four of the top 10 largest US banks, as well as accounting software providers such as Netsuite, Intacct, QuickBooks and Xero. The company has taken in more than USD 200 million in funding from investors including JP Morgan Chase and Temasek.