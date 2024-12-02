BILLA becomes Wirecard and wirecube's customer

With the BILLA Scan & Go app, customers can pay for their purchases directly in the app. Also, the solution can be used for all products that are available in-store, and is allows for the entire purchasing process to be digitalised and simplified. Thus, customers can scan desired products themselves on their own mobile phones, as well as they can pay for them directly in the app, thanks to Wirecard’s integrated payment solution. Once the payment is completed, a digital invoice is automatically created which is compliant with local security and tax regulations.

In case of recurring purchases, the payment details can be stored directly in the app. Another advantage is the integration of the jö Bonus Club in the app, for which the user needs to activate this function only once. After this, they can collect bonus points automatically and no longer need to present their jö Card.