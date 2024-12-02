Bilibili, Taobao announce business collaboration in ecommerce

Bilibili is an online entertainment platform for young generations in China, while the Taobao marketplace is a China-based mobile commerce destination under Alibaba Group.

Under the agreement, Bilibili and Taobao will collaborate to develop an ecosystem that will better connect content creators, merchandise and users on both platforms. Specifically, content creators on Bilibili will register and operate a number of accounts on Taobao, and they will promote merchandise by producing content in an interactive format.

Moreover, Bilibili and Taobao will also work to promote and commercialise Bilibili’s intellectual property (IP) assets. In addition, Taobao will provide Bilibili with ecommerce technical support to ensure a more streamlined user experience.