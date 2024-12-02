

The press release states that BigPay is ready to expand into new markets across Southeast Asia. In order to achieve this, BigPay requires a payments technology partner with an understanding of digital banks, Embedded Finance, and the complexities of the region. Therefore, the decision to partner with Thredd was due to its next-gen payments technology as well as its investment in dynamic emerging technologies, like generative AI. Thredd is already familiar with the Asian market and is specialised in powering Embedded Finance.





Thredd has experienced growth across the Asia Pacific in 2023, powering card programme servicing customers across the entire region. Thredd continues to advance corporate expense management and marketplace segments, serving Asia Pacific-based customers.











BigPay currently operates in Malaysia and Singapore and provides a full suite of financial services with over 1.4 million carded users. With features such as payments, international transfers, micro-insurance, personal loans, and spending analytics. One key offering from BigPay is Stashes and Round-ups, a feature that encourages a habit of saving money through saving goals and helps users to put aside money through rounding up of each transaction.





About BigPay

BigPay is a fintech company providing financial services and offering accessible, transparent, simple, and secure digital financial services. From cross-border and domestic payments to international transfers, credit, micro-insurance, personal loans, and smart budgeting, the company aims to continue to improve the transaction and payments sector in Southeast Asia.







In addition to its regional expansion plans, most recently, BigPay announced its collaboration with airasia superapp for a simplified travel booking payment on the platform. More of BigPay‘s products will be customised for, embedded, and available directly on airasia superapp, allowing users to pay thorugh BigPay for flights, hotels, and more after linking their accounts.





About Thredd

Thredd is a next-gen payments processing partner for businesses looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. The company processes billions of debit, prepaid, and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and Embedded Finance providers, across 44 countries.







Thredd’s assured solution accelerates the development and delivery of consumer and corporate payment components embedded within digital banks, as well as for expense management, B2B payments, crypto, lending, credit, Buy Now Pay Later, FX, remittance, and Open Banking innovators.





Additionally, Thredd is certified by Visa and Mastercard to process transactions globally and has branded offices in the UK, Singapore and Australia.