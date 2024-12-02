BigPay introduces 'Stashes' feature for savings and financial well-being

In relation to the new feature, BigPay is also introducing 'Multiple Stashes,' which allows users to create multiple Stashes for different objectives and customisable saving goals. You can even personalise the Stashes by adding images, descriptions and rules such as locking your Stash until your savings goal or deadline has been achieved.

Speaking of which, a Savings Goal feature is also added to enable quicker ways for users to reach their savings goals. Through its ‘Round-up’ feature, users can opt to round up their transactions to the nearest Ringgit to be automatically put into the Stash. These include Turbo Round-ups that can help users save 2x, 3x or a fixed amount more per transaction.

Additionally, users can schedule deposits into their Stash on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Beyond rounds-up through card payment transactions only, users will now be able to Round-up DuitNow QR payment transactions towards their Stash as well. Users will also be able to have an overview of their financial goals based on factors like spending habits and stash rules.

Besides that, BigPay also announced a contest in relation to Stashes, whereby from 6 September 2022 until 2 October 2022, users stand a chance to be one of the 5 weekly winners to win double their Stash amount.











Expanding its remittance network

In August 2022, BigPay has announced it added 38 new countries to its global remittance services network.

The expansion includes European countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, and Spain, as well as England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. In order to perform a global transfer, BigPay users need to enter the remittance amount, the recipient’s country, as well as the recipient’s banking account details.

According to company representatives cited by crowdfundinsider.com, BigPay wants to leverage new technologies in order to minimise the complexity of sending money abroad. This includes sending money to family members, paying bills, or performing overseas purchases. The same representative revealed that BigPay has plans to expand this remittance feature and implement a way to accept incoming transfers from anywhere in the world.

The company first introduced its international remittance services back in September 2019, and according to crowdfundinsider.com, it has grown in size steadily despite the COVID-19 pandemic.