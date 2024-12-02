BigPay augments transaction categorisation with Snowdrop Solutions

Within the BigPay app, each transaction will display clear merchant names, logos, and merchant contact information and be sorted under a categorisation system for different types of expenditure. This means that BigPay users can easily see and understand better information about their card transactions and spending habits at a glance.











According to BigPay’s team, in partnering with Snowdrop Solutions they looked to improve the way transactions are categorised, which will give greater insights into users’ spending habits. Their mission to champion for financial well-being and education remains at the app design upgrades they are carrying out, starting with improved transaction categorisation powered by Snowdrop.

As a fintech company in Southeast Asia, BigPay provides a full suite of financial products and services across the region, ranging from e-money accounts with a Visa debit for domestic and international spend, personal loans, savings, money transfers, spending analytics, and more to come. Through the partnership, BigPay worked closely with Snowdrop Solutions to deploy the new transaction enrichment services in just a few weeks through the use of Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System API called MRS.

The two companies are currently evaluating the addition of further capabilities powered by location-based services that allows users to identify and take action in order to prevent fraud.





What does BigPay do?

BigPay is a Southeast Asian fintech company founded in 2017. The company is committed to democratising financial literacy, accessibility, and wellbeing in the region by providing accessible, transparent, simple, and secure digital financial services. From payments to international transfers, micro-insurance, personal loans, savings, and smart budgeting, the goal is to drive sustainable change for consumers and businesses across Southeast Asia.