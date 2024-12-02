BIGO partners with Checkout.com and Visa

A global tech company known for its RTC-based (Real-Time Communications) products, BIGO Technology has emerged as a fast-growing company with its AI-powered live streaming platform, Bigo Live.





Cross-border payments and BIGO, Checkout.com, and Visa partnership details

The strategic collaboration with Checkout.com and Visa Direct seeks to facilitate a secure and simple commission structure, bettering its proposition for global content creators. With access to Visa’s global network scale and reach, BIGO is set to be enabled to send funds to more than 3 billion card destinations worldwide.

When talking about BIGO’s content creators, the partnership looks to bring forth a simplified user experience and provide them with increased flexibility, allowing earnings to be sent in an increasingly expedited manner to their bank accounts - 24/7, 365 days a year. This enables content creators’ full control over the management of earned funds and helps them manage their money better.

When commenting on the announcement, BIGO officials advised that the partnership with Checkout.com and Visa Direct helps the company unlock global remittances for its content creators from a single integration. As Bigo Live is a creator-first platform that helps them be creative while getting rewarded for their work, teaming up with the two enterprises means that BIGO can now payout earnings to creators around the world in a faster way, enabling them to manage their finances with ease.











Further adding on this, Visa Direct representatives said that in Asia Pacific, streaming is a big business, estimated at USD 22.57 billion in 2022, fuelled by increased mobile and internet penetration, and garnering attention as a growing gig sector. Through the partnership with BIGO and Checkout.com, Visa Direct aims to help content creators of the like of streamers on BIGO with getting access to their earned wages faster. Per their statement, BIGO streamers are now able to cash out their BIGO wallet balance to their Visa Card in a fast and secure manner and have expedited access to their earnings from streaming.

More to this point, a Checkout.com spokesperson expressed enthusiasm towards offering this payout solution in collaboration with Visa to further BIGO’s expansion and the support it offers to its creators. The official added that the payout solution, integrated into their single Unified Payments API, provides their merchants with an end-to-end payment solution to collect and disburse funds globally and efficiently.

The press release further highlights that the collaboration comes as a milestone in digital payments, helping solidify BIGO, Checkout.com, and Visa’s commitment to empower creators and change cross-border payouts across the Asia-Pacific region, ultimately reshaping the future of online content creation and distribution.

A global payment solutions provider, Checkout.com looks to empower businesses to provide customers with simplified and secure payment experiences. Through its Unified Payments API, the company helps simplify the payment process and enables businesses to access an extensive array of payment methods across the globe.

For more information about Checkout.com, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.