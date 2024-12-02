BigID raises USD 50 million

BigID develops a data protection product that uses machine learning algorithms to track and guard enterprise customer and employee data. The company’s product, launched in 2017, is designed to help organizations address new data protection, privacy, and governance requirements such as China’s Cybersecurity Law and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in 2018.

Prior to this funding round, BigID has raised USD 46 million in funding, from investors including Comcast Ventures and enterprise software company SAP SE.