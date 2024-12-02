BigCommerce, WP Engine to bring scalable ecommerce to WordPress community

The collaboration aims to address the needs of mid-market and enterprise merchants looking for a way to blend content and commerce, and it highlights the complementary solutions of BigCommerce for WordPress, a full-featured integration that combines WordPress’s adaptability with BigCommerce’s ecommerce engine, and WP Engine’s Digital Experience Platform.

With BigCommerce and WP Engine, high-volume and hyper-growth merchants now have access to an ecommerce solution that will enable them to scale their business on WordPress while maintaining the front-end experience desired by their customers. BigCommerce for WordPress was tested on WP Engine’s platform to help ensure that the integration met the needs of WP Engine’s customers.

Moreover, the companies have worked together to establish whether BigCommerce for WordPress is compatible with WP Engine’s Genesis Framework – one of the world’s most popular theme frameworks for WordPress sites – and the related suite of StudioPress themes.