BigCommerce updates multi-storefront offering

As per the press release, the new international enhancements for multi-store functionality expand the platform’s capabilities to enable the world’s enterprise merchants to localise checkout, merchandising, language, and content. The update seeks to expand merchants’ ability to reach and sell to consumers regardless of their location, language, or currency they use.





BigCommerce’s MSF update and what it means for merchants

Commenting on the announcement, Troy Cox, senior vice president of products at BigCommerce said that language, currency, and cultural differences should not be barriers to commerce, and the updates expand the company’s MSF functionality, enabling merchants with increased flexibility to grow their brands and global footprints through a single BigCommerce dashboard.

As per the press release, building on BigCommerce’s strong enterprise-grade MSF functionality, the international improvements for MSF will allow merchants to create localised experiences with unique content and setting for each storefront, including:

Tailor content across product catalogue, storefront pages, cart, checkout, orders, and transactional emails;

Create unique pricing, coupons, and promotions for each storefront;

Control SEO strategy across pages, categories, and products for each storefront;

Set localised language, payments, currency, tax, and shipping options.







The expanded functionality comes at a time when cross-border ecommerce keeps on growing worldwide, predominantly in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, as per eMarketer information. The US, which is behind these regions, is projected to reach 31.9% penetration in 2023.

Gartner information included in the press release details that embarking on global or multi-brand digital commerce, or bringing together separate businesses, teams, and tech via M&A, brings forth a big challenge. Organisations require the appropriate model to improve efficiency while managing digital commerce’s tech, organisation, development, and operations. Additionally, organisational structure and tech strategy should adapt as companies expand, be that from one market to 50, or from one brand to five.

MSF enables enterprise merchants to create and manage multiple storefronts within a single BigCommerce store, driving growth while decreasing operational costs and complexities, with merchants leveraging the offering to power localised user experiences for their shoppers.

Following these updates, they will have the option to execute growth strategies in an expedited manner with a simplified process for creating full-funnel shopping experiences for all audiences and building marketing and sales strategies free of added complexity to daily management. What is more, the announcement further highlights that new BigCommerce merchants are eligible for early access to international expansion capabilities for MSF.