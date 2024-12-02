BigCommerce to improve online selling for B2B brands

The new capabilities of B2B Edition look to deliver flexibility and customisation that better online selling and provide modernised purchasing experiences for B2B suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to drive growth.





B2B ecommerce and BigCommerce’s offering

The company introduced Multi-Storefront (MSF) compatibility, a modernised B2B buyer portal and headless support that unifies next-level B2B features into a single solution. Large B2B brands worldwide are now enabled with increased power to modernise B2B ecommerce experiences to address buyer expectations, drive conversions, and build brand loyalty.

With MSF, B2B brands are enabled to launch and manage multiple storefronts from a single BigCommerce back-end across brands, geographies, and/or customer segments (B2B and B2C) at a decreased operational cost and complexity, furthering growth, and scalability alike. Additionally, sellers can use the dynamic buyer portal to offer modernised purchasing experiences that provide buyers with control over their online shopping journey, which helps encourage repeat business and brand loyalty.











The modernised buyer portal helps automate administrative processes while simplifying the buyer/merchant relationship to manage orders, quotes, and workflows more efficiently to decrease operational complexities and influence customer loyalty and conversion.

Furthermore, with B2B Edition’s headless support (beta), brands can leverage Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless (MACH) architecture and composable elements to create and build agile storefronts that can be improved concomitantly with the business’s growth. Additionally, B2B Edition is headless agnostic and can integrate into a current BigCommerce HTML theme or CMS platform leveraging the buyer portal API to further personalise the buyer purchasing experience.

As per the press release, key benefits of the launch include:

Customised purchasing experiences, helping brands curate tailored purchasing experiences from one backend based on a buyer’s region, industry vertical, and needs while providing a personalised B2C shopping experience.

Frictionless purchases enabled with pre-set price and shopping lists that buyers can configure, price and quote (CPQ), saving time and increasing conversions.

Easy reordering. Brands can create specific access points (by company or user) to view past company orders, quotes, and lists in a single place and upload orders in bulk with the Quick Order Pad feature, simplifying how buyers reorder, duplicate past orders, or create new purchases based on past orders.

Simplified storefront integrations into BigCommerce Stencil storefronts, or headless platforms connected to BigCommerce such as CMS platforms to leverage the buyer portal API for further personalisation of buyer purchasing experiences.

Mobile optimised buying experiences.

Per the press release, B2B Edition’s recent enterprise-grade capabilities collectively bring the flexibility and customisation required by B2B brands to improve online selling experiences and meet digitally native buyers wherever they are. Furthermore, its open and intuitive solution looks to transform how sellers and buyers do business, changing legacy B2B practices into a modern and agile digital operation with a ‘composable foundation’ ready to grow with the business.