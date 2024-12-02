BigCommerce teams up with Visa for faster checkout

The alliance enables BigCommerce’s 55,000 small-and-medium sized business (SMB) customers to accept the payment method on their own branded websites and as a result, over 200 BigCommerce merchants received early access to Visa Checkout and integrated the payment option into their checkout pages. The company provides the ecommerce platform for big-name retailers such as Ben & Jerry’s, Toyota, and Martha Stewart Cafe.

Visa Checkout allows customers to check out, on a computer or mobile device, without having to re-enter their information every time they make a transaction. The process has been extremely successful in addressing in addressing major pain points, such as cart abandonment and checking out in-browser from a mobile device, leading to increased rates of completion. 82% of enrolled Visa Checkout customers completed transactions from their shopping carts in 2017, according to Business Insider.