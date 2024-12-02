Bigcommerce teams up with Iksula to enter India

As per the agreement, Bigcommerce will sell its SaaS offerings in India.

The e-commerce market in India has grown by 34% since 2007. In 2011 and 2012, the market reached about USD 600 million, and it is expected to touch USD 9 billion by 2016, and USD 70 billion by 2020, according to Eddie Machaalani, the Co-Founder and CEO of Bigcommerce. Also, analysts suggest that the Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 57% between 2012 and 2016.

Currently, SMBs in India have problems creating online presence due to limited budget and troubles in creating and maintaining their own websites.

Bigcommerce was established in 2009 and is present in over 65 countries. Bigcommerce enables businesses to set up their online stores.

Iksula offers solutions for internet and direct commerce companies globally. The company also enables outsourcing solutions for the Direct to Consumer Industry.