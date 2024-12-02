BigCommerce rolls out 'Buy with Prime' app

This new self-service integration enables merchants to easily integrate Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront, with no coding required. With shopping benefits that Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average.









The Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce enables fast and easy onboarding, Amazon Display Ads activation and a Buy with Prime button placement for products on any BigCommerce storefront. Merchants also gain access to Buy with Prime marketing solutions to attract and convert shoppers with the Prime delivery promise.





How do merchants benefit from Prime?

Attract and convert shoppers with the Buy with Prime badge. Merchants can display the Buy with Prime badge, Prime logo and delivery promise on all Buy with Prime product listings;

Offer shoppers an easy checkout experience. Merchants can allow shoppers to checkout using their Amazon account credentials directly through their BigCommerce stores;

Delight shoppers with fast, free shipping. Merchants can offer fast, free shipping for Buy with Prime products to incentivise repeated shopping;

Retain shoppers with post-purchase peace of mind. Shoppers can purchase with confidence knowing that Amazon will fulfil their orders and handle free returns on products;

Easily onboard with no-code and guided flows. Merchants can sign up for and add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts — no manual copying and pasting code is required;

Centralise ecommerce management: Merchants can manage their Buy with Prime product catalogues and view Buy with Prime orders and returns directly within the BigCommerce Control Panel;

Build direct relationships with shoppers. Merchants will receive shopper order information, including email addresses for customer orders which they can use to provide customer service and build direct relationships with shoppers.

The Buy with Prime for BigCommerce app will be available in Q1 2023 to all BigCommerce merchants in the US.