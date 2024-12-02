Bigcommerce, PayPal collaborate on payment processing

The newly-released payment option will be made available to all Bigcommerce merchants in the US in the near future, with international rollout expected later in 2015. Bigcommerce`s integration with PayPal enables shoppers to pay across more than 90,000 online stores in a single touch, without needing to enter user IDs or passwords after their first login.

The joint integration gives Bigcommerce merchants one way to access the broad capabilities of PayPal and Braintree. It connects Bigcommerce’s ecommerce platform with a suite of payment services and tools from PayPal, including support for digital wallet payments both online and on mobile, consolidated business management tools and automated fraud protections.