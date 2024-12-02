This collaboration represents BigCommerce’s first partnership in the Open Banking field, and its aim is to offer merchants, customers, and users the possibility to accept instant payments and make refunds in real-time, while saving up to 80% per transaction.

All the clients of BigCommerce can access Vyne’s Pay while using the Bank A2A payment solution found in the BigCommerce marketing application. They also don’t need to indicate an integration because the app offers plug and play onboarding. Merchants can offer their customers real-time refunds in a fast, secure way, that will also line up with their personal preferences.

Using its leaving Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce offers merchants the opportunity to sell more at every stage of growth. Following this partnership, BigCommerce will be able to use Vyne ’s frictionless payment processes, as well as the Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) compliant. Those changes will reduce fraud and eliminate chargebacks, as well as providing their clients with fast and secure ways to make transactions.













BigCommerce’s partnerships and product launches

BigCommerce is an ecommerce software company that provides their users SaaS services, as well as a platform that allows merchants to benefit from search engine optimization products, hosting, marketing security from all-size clients, and the possibility to create an online store.

The company had multiple product launches in the last few months, covering multiple geographies.

A couple of days ago, in the beginning of January 2023, BigCommerce announced the launch of the Buy with Prime application, in collaboration with Amazon. This new self-service integration offers clients the possibility to incorporate Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce company storefront, with no coding. Users also gain access to the Buy with Prime marketing solutions and services to attract and convert buyers with the Prime delivery promise.

Before that, BigCommerce partnered with Microsoft Advertising to launch the Microsoft Ads and Listings for merchants on the BigCommerce Marketplace. This will allow customers to integrate their stores directly and to reach new clients globally across the Microsoft Advertising Network.



Vyne’s A2A payments strategy

Vyne is an account-to-account (A2A) payment platform that uses open banking to power its services. Their clients can transfer money fast and secure in real-time by paying directly from their personal bank account.

The company announced several partnerships lately, aiming to optimise their customer’s payment experiences.

In September of 2022, the company was selected as the payment method to work with the British motor retailer Pendragon. This collaboration will introduce Vyne’s A2A payment services to Pendragon’s automotive brands, such as Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, and CarStore.

Earlier in the same month, Vyne collaborated with BR-DGE, a payment orchestration provider, to optimise customer experience with their payment processes. The partnership provided merchants that use the BR-DGE platform to benefit from the Vyne’s Open Banking solutions, which offers them payments via bank transfer at a low cost. Furthermore, each payment made through Vyne is also automatically Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) compliant, reducing the risks of fraud while eliminating chargebacks and having no impacting conversion.