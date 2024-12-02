BigCommerce partners with Marketplacer

BigCommerce customers are set to be enabled to transform their online stores into powerful marketplaces where they can sell increasingly diversified products and offer simplified shopping experiences that drive conversions and accelerate growth. The new BigCommerce Marketplacer Connector aims to help customers change single-store operations into fully functional multi-vendor marketplaces to increase sales and maximise revenue.





BigCommerce Marketplacer Connector capabilities

Developed by BigCommerce agency partner Web Force 5, the BigCommerce Marketplace Connector offers customers the opportunity to allow third-party sellers to list and sell their products directly from their BigCommerce stores. When connected, seller data is automatically synced almost instantly, enabling customers to manage multiple sellers, each with distinct products and catalogues, while concomitantly leveraging the advanced capabilities of both the ecommerce and marketplace platforms.

Per the press release, the BigCommerce Marketplacer connected model helps customers expand without boundaries, turning suppliers into sellers and adding numerous products to the site free of the difficulty of managing inventory and warehousing requirements nor disrupting shopping or delivery experiences. Key benefits include:

Quick synching. Near real-time synchronisation automatically shares seller profiles, products, inventory, pricing, orders, promotions, and shipping, amongst others, to offer a simplified experience for sellers, buyers, and operators alike.





Cross-border scalability . Customers can localise and manage multi-site, multi-currency, and multi-language experiences to increase sales in new regions and drive growth.

Low coding . The minimal code, point-and-click approach helps minimise the need for costly development work, expediting implementation, reducing costs, and enabling faster time-to-market.

Rapid data exchange . Webhooks deliver almost real-time updates to ensure data changes, product details, pricing inventory levels, and vendor information are accurately showcased across platforms, helping build brand trust and repeat business.

MACH-aligned API. The technology integrations align with MACH principles to ensure agility, innovation, as well as an increased level of interoperability.

Commenting on the announcement, Marketplacer officials advised that the company is looking forward to the partnership and its impact on shared customers, stating that the strong combination of Marketplacer and BigCommerce enables customers to access a modern full-stack solution for their ecommerce platform.





More information on BigCommerce

An Open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce seeks to empower brands and retailers no matter the size to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers with advanced enterprise-grade functionality, customisation, and performance with simplicity and ease of use, helping B2C and B2B companies in 150 countries and numerous industries create online stores.