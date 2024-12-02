Klarna will offer its interest-free payment options to BigCommerce merchants worldwide, optimising the shopping experience, increasing retention rates, and driving growth with a single integration.











Integrating Klarna in BigCommerce stores

BigCommerce is an open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that supports businesses of all sizes in their online growth. It offers professional-grade functionality, personalisation, and performance with easy-to-use integration to B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries.

Through the current partnership, BigCommerce’s merchants can tap into Klarna’s worldwide reach and payment options to upgrade their checkout experiences and boost conversion rates. Klarna offers Pay in Full, Pay in 4, and other payment options for more control and flexibility for shoppers. It also provides interest-free payments and Fair Financing, which delivers payment plans for larger purchases. Klarna pays merchants in full for each transaction, taking over the responsibility for collecting payment from your customers. In addition to processing payments, Klarna Payments also offers real-time credit decisioning and fraud detection services out of the box.

BigCommerce merchants can now offer all these payment options for their shoppers, highlighting both companies’ shared commitment to help brands and retailers optimise their checkouts and conversion rates by making large purchases more accessible for consumers.

BigCommerce’s mission is to support merchants with the tools they need to grow their business. This is why it chose Klarna, which provides global reach and a customer-centric approach to expand access to flexible payment solutions that drive conversion and customer loyalty across international markets.

Klarna mentions that this collaboration enables brands and retailers to simplify their operations through a single solution, eliminating the reliance on fragmented regional providers and delivering a scalable experience for businesses and customers. Klarna is integrated with BigCommerce and easily enabled for the brands, distributors, and manufacturers that utilise it, being maintained by BigCommerce’s development team.