BigCommerce partners Sage

Through this partnership, the open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecommerce platform aims to unlock new opportunities for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) merchants by having their online storefronts integrated to their back-office.





Following the BigCommerce integration with Sage 100 ERP software (enterprise resource planning), businesses are given the ability to modernise their ecommerce presence and launch fully integrated B2C and B2B storefronts to reach new customers, have an increase when it comes to operational efficiency and offer real-time updates and visibility regarding orders, customer information and invoices, amongst others. Furthermore, BigCommerce is now amongst the first ecommerce platforms to launch in the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace for Sage 100 customers that are looking to sell online.

Partnership details and what it entails for B2C and B2B merchants

Sage company representatives have stated in the press release that with BigCommerce already being a popular choice for their Sage 100 customers, the integration is set to deliver increased benefits to the companies’ joint customers. The collaboration enables businesses to benefit from the convenience associated with a modern open SaaS ecommerce platform that connects with Sage 100 accounting capabilities, with them being given the option of scaling their business, increasing efficiency with real-time updates at a decreased total cost of ownership, and ultimately offering customers an improved shopping experience.











To launch in Sage’s Marketplace, BigCommerce collaborated with the former’s technology partner ROI, in addition to Sage. By making use of the ROI IN-SYNCH solution to connect with BigCommerce, Sage customers that are looking to sell online for B2C and B2B are enabled to do the following:

Define custom account hierarchies and price lists in an easy manner to show each customer precisely what they need to see;

Segment customers for pricing, product access, and promotions, without there being a need to have a second site maintained;

Leverage advanced payment options and capabilities;

View, track, and pay invoices online while having the flexibility to split or consolidate invoices in an easy manner;

Customise merchandising by making use of the drag-and-drop functionality, custom product recommendations, and headless commerce APIs;

Sell where their customers shop by integrating with top marketplaces of the likes of eBay, Amazon, and Google Shopping.

Apart from being one of the first enterprise-focused ecommerce platforms that is featured in the Sage 100 marketplace, the partnership is set to deliver increased value for Sage 100 customers that are looking to simplify their ecommerce operations and improve the buyer experience through means of a modern commerce platform, as stated by BigCommerce officials in the company’s press release.

Being an open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce enables merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. The company offers merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customisation, and performance that are simple and easy to use. Thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries leverage BigCommerce to have engaging online stores created, including companies of the likes of Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker, and Vodafone.