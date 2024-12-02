BigCommerce launches multi-currency features for cross-border operations

Available now across all plan types at no additional cost, BigCommerce’s multi-currency solution aims to help its merchants to natively present, transact, and settle purchases in more than 100 foreign currencies through pre-built integrations with payment providers Adyen, Elavon, Klarna, PayPal Express Checkout, and Stripe.

In addition, BigCommerce plans to add support for Barclaycard, BlueSnap, and PayPal, powered by Braintree in early 2020.

As brands and online marketplaces adapt to the rapid growth of cross-border commerce, a majority of consumers now expect merchants to allow them to pay using their local currency. A worldwide study conducted by PayPal found that 76% of online shoppers prefer to have the option to pay for purchases in either their local or preferred currency.

Today’s launch of BigCommerce Multi-Currency is the latest advancement in the company’s ongoing efforts to support merchants investing in international growth.