BigCommerce launches Microsoft Ads and Listings

Following this announcement, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes are enabled to integrate their stores directly and reach millions of potential new customers across the Microsoft Advertising Network, who are thought to have increased purchasing power, engage more with ads, and have a higher probability of purchasing online.

Eligible US-based BigCommerce merchants that are verified account holders of ‘Bing Places for Business’ and that spend a minimum of USD 250 on ads will receive USD 500 in free advertising credits by Microsoft.

When speaking on the collaboration, BigCommerce officials stated that the company aims to give merchants the option to have their products advertised and sold wherever their customers search and shop. As such, partner app integrations of the likes of Microsoft Ads and Listings are thought to increase the value and opportunities that the company can deliver to their merchants. Additionally, the enterprise believes that strategic partnerships such as the one with Microsoft Advertising highlights what they can deliver to agency and technology partners as part of their Omnichannel Certified Partner (OCP) programme.











Microsoft Ads and Listings capabilities

By leveraging Microsoft Ads and Listings, merchants are enabled to synchronise product catalogues directly to the Microsoft Merchant Center. Without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can then create shopping campaigns to both promote product catalogues and track campaign performance. Additionally, the combination between the Microsoft Ads and Listings app and Microsoft Advertising’s capabilities delivers solutions to better help navigate search, native, display and video ad campaigns and enable merchants to achieve their marketing goals by:

Expanding audience reach through new channels. The Microsoft Advertising Network has billions of searches on a monthly basis, which gives merchants the opportunity to showcase products to millions of potential customers on Microsoft Bing, MSN, Microsoft Edge, and through syndicated partners of the likes of Yahoo! and AOL.

Increasing traffic with improved shopping experiences. With the Microsoft Shopping Tab, merchants can filter product feeds with attributes that provide richer ad content. Additionally, they can narrow search results that can increase click-through and conversion rates by simplifying how shoppers find what they are looking for.

Monitoring and optimising ad performance in real time. Without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants are enabled to check campaign performance. They can do so either through a snapshot view or by running detailed reporting with specific key elements or side-by-side comparisons across varied ad campaigns. Status, budgets, and bids changes can be made in real time, while simultaneously being provided with access to a personalised tips dashboard and customer support to enable merchants to get improved results.

When talking on the announcement, Microsoft Advertising officials stated that Microsoft Ads and Listings enables BigCommerce merchants to connect with customers in new ways, allowing them to achieve a strong return on spend to have long-term growth driven.

As of now, Microsoft Ads and Listings on BigCommerce is available in the in the US, the UK, and ANZ, with plans to expand in new markets throughout 2023.