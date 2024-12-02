BigCommerce launches BOPIS

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, BOPIS provides merchants with increased options to meet shoppers wherever they are and offer shopping experiences in a ‘frictionless’ manner.





Context of the BOPIS launch and what it means for BigCommerce merchants

Having boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, BOPIS continues its growth and has become an important part of merchants’ omnichannel commerce strategies, being a tool leveraged by merchants with both online and physical stores to enable a ‘seamless’ experience between them.

As per the press release, according to eMarketer research, in the US alone BOPIS is projected to continue growing by approximately 10% on a yearly basis and exceed USD 131 billion in 2026. In the UK, the growth rate is similar, with Click & Collect expected to exceed USD 40 billion in 2026.

Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce stated that in order to remain competitive and grow, brands have a need of meeting their customers wherever they are and simplifying the way in which they can purchase and pick up their items.











Following this update to its omnichannel offering, BigCommerce aims to simplify how merchants provide BOPIS to their customers and coordinate orders and inventories across branded sites, social, search, marketplace, and brick-and-mortar channels, everything via the BigCommerce platform.

The announcement details that shoppers have an increasing expectation for flexible fulfilment options to be available to them, including the growing segment of those shoppers who do not want to wait for delivery, or wish to avoid shipping costs by choosing in-store pickup.

The BOPIS BigCommerce offering includes a range of new and updated APIs that are set to enable merchants with the tools needed for the creation of custom BOPIS/ Click & Collect experiences tailored to their buyers’ preferences and integrated into their overall order fulfilment strategy.

As per the press release, BOPIS is available as a multi-location inventory functionality to enterprise merchants that are aiming to build custom experiences that their shoppers look for. The set of APIs featured with this release includes:

new Inventory API for managing inventory across locations;

new Pickup Methods API for creating and managing pickup methods per location;

updated APIs which include Checkout SDK, Checkout S2S API, Storefront GraphQL, Orders API, and Catalog API updated to support BOPIS.

An open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce aims to help merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses in the online space. Its merchants are provided with enterprise-grade functionality, customisation, and performance with simplicity and ease of use, with B2C and B2B companies throughout 150 countries and numerous industries leveraging BigCommerce to create online stores.