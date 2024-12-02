BigCommerce launches B2B ecommerce initiative

BigCommerce for B2B supports the ecommerce platform’s B2B capabilities through applications from technology partners Apruve, Brightpearl, Bundle B2B, Nextopia, PunchOut2Go, and ShipperHQ.

The B2B solutions of these technology partners, integrated with BigCommerce’s open-platform SaaS solution, create a unified B2B ecommerce solution for wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors.

In 2018, BigCommerce and WP Engine have announced a collaboration focused on scaling ecommerce on WordPress.