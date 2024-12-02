BigCommerce helps ecommerce merchants to optimise checkout experience

Combining built-in PCI compliance and advanced customization capabilities on a SaaS ecommerce platform, Checkout SDK provides ecommerce brands, agencies and developers the ability to fully-customize every pixel of the checkout experience to their unique specifications.

With Checkout SDK, ecommerce agencies and developers looking to build a custom front-end checkout experience will benefit from new features, including:

Custom checkout capabilities. Developers can now add custom features to the checkout page of BigCommerce stores, such as alternative one-page checkout solutions and streamlined checkout flows.Customization of every pixel. Brands and ecommerce agencies can define every pixel of the checkout experience, without any constraints over the presentation layer or customer experience.

Business logic management. The BigCommerce Checkout SDK handles all of the business logic powering an ecommerce checkout, enabling merchants to focus on creating a look, feel and shopper experience that matches the company’s brand vision

Automatic feature updates. All new BigCommerce checkout features and payment gateways will be added to the SDK, making it easy for merchants to update their custom checkout with the most current feature set.

In addition, BigCommerce announced it has partnered with Bolt and Moustache Republic to provide BigCommerce merchants alternative checkout experiences custom built using Checkout SDK.

With Bolt, merchants can now offer a single-click checkout experience to returning customers. Bolt Checkout is optimized for both web and mobile devices. Moustache Republic further streamlined the checkout process with a single page checkout that allows merchant customers to review their order and input all account details and payment information from a single screen.