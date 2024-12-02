BigCommerce, Facebook to unlock checkout on Instagram feature for US-based merchants

According to the press release, BigCommerce merchants can be among the first to adopt the new feature, which provides shoppers an intuitive and secure way to purchase products they discover on Instagram in a few clicks, without leaving the app.

Moreover, by leveraging BigCommerce’s native integration with Facebook Commerce Manager, merchants can connect their ecommerce storefront’s catalogue to Instagram and give customers the ability to buy from their preferred brands directly on Instagram – rather than navigating to a brand’s website to make a purchase – and pay by using PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover.

After placing an order, customers can also use the Instagram app to view their order status, estimated delivery date, and tracking number, as well as cancel orders, initiate returns, or request additional support.

Furthermore, brands including Badgley Mischka, Spearmint Love, and DressUp have already been testing the new checkout feature through BigCommerce, and showcase checkout-enabled products in their Instagram posts and stories while also benefiting from the following: