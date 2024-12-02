BigCommerce extends collaboration with Affirm

With Affirm as BigCommerce’s preferred pay-over-time solution partner, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes will now be able to use Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout product and provide eligible customers with the flexibility and control to choose which payment schedule works best for them.

BigCommerce’s officials stated that innovative, digital payment options have become increasingly essential for merchants to offer their customers at checkout. Additionally, consumers, especially younger generations, are demanding transparency from their chosen providers. Affirm’s scale and reliability, combined with the flexibility and transparency they offer consumers, make them fit for their merchant network.





How it works?

Accessible within the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can enable and display Affirm’s pay-over-time solution at checkout.

When they do, eligible customers will see bi-weekly and monthly payment options side-by-side thanks to Affirm’s smart proprietary technology which makes real-time underwriting decisions and surfaces customised payment schedules.

True to Affirm’s commitment to never charge late or hidden fees, consumers will never owe more than they agree to upfront.











Important benefits of the partnership

Merchants can now deliver custom payment options, offering bi-weekly and monthly payment options side by side for eligible customers, on purchases ranging from USD 50 to USD 17,500. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to tap into Affirm’s shopper network of 12.7+ million while maximising marketing efforts with promotions and messaging tools to attract new customers.

BigCommerce’s merchants who offer Affirm at checkout have reported as much as 85% higher average order values, 26% increase in cart conversions, and 20% repeat purchase rates when compared to other payment methods. They can also create more purchasing opportunities for customers with merchandising features like prequalification and dynamic price messaging, helping drive conversion and average order value.

Those who elect to offer Affirm to their customers do not have to worry about collecting future payments from customers who checkout with Affirm. They will receive the full purchase amount, less fees, upfront (within 1-3 business days of purchase), and Affirm will handle payment collection.