BigCommerce expands support for Adyen to improve merchant checkout experience globally

According to the press release, a recent study shows that only 42% of merchants view the offering of local payment methods to international shoppers of high importance for their business, even though the majority (53%) of shoppers have made an online purchase with a merchant in another country. Therefore, through this integration, merchants will be able to offer local payment options and alternative payment methods at checkout in over 145 currencies.

Adyen supports global credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, as well as local credit and debit cards like WeChat Pay (China), iDeal (Benelux), Giropay (Germany) and ACH Direct Debit (US) so merchants can offer a variety of options that meet the needs of their local and international shoppers. A dynamic checkout ensures that the consumer will only see the options that are available for their chosen currency.

Therefore, thanks to Adyen, BigCommerce merchants in Europe and APAC will have the ability to: