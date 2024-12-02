BigCommerce expands online reach for BNZ's customers

The integration between the two companies will help BNZ customers of all sizes digitally transform their businesses to expand customer reach, drive more sales, and increase revenue.

According to the Mordor Intelligence New Zealand Ecommerce Market report, the ecommerce market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2022-2027.











Local businesses looking to take advantage of BNZs digital services can sign up for a 15-day free trial to access BigCommerce's all-in-one modern ecommerce platform. Combining advanced enterprise-grade functionality, customisation, and flexibility with all the tools from design to merchandising to marketing to checkout BNZ customers can build, run, and manage innovative ecommerce shops that deliver seamless customer journey experiences to sell more at every stage of growth.

Upon completion of the 15-day free trial, BNZ customers can choose a BigCommerce platform subscription plan, integrate with the secure payment gateway Cybersource, and begin selling and accepting NZD transactions.





Key ecommerce benefits include:

Innovative Ecommerce. Create and deliver a robust, differentiated commerce experience without compromising security, stability, or scalability;

Global Fraud Tools. BNZ customers can access Decision Manager (a real time risk/fraud tool), 3DS verification, and fraud monitoring services, powered by Cybersource;

Customised Storefront Designs. Fully customisable themes to create mobile-responsive sites that integrate with WordPress to easily test, edit, launch and push changes in a local environment without downtime.

In-depth view of BigCommerce’s offering

Enterprise-Grade Functionalities enables the creation of over 70+ native discount and promotions offerings, optimise digital wallets like Google Pay for simplified checkout, drag-and-drop capabilities, custom product recommendations, and headless commerce APIs to customise merchandising and influence more traffic with customisable SEO and faceted search capabilities.

Furthermore, Cross-Channel Commerce enables users to create, unify, and manage multiple unique storefronts within the BigCommerce dashboard with Multi-Storefront (MSF), capture more customers on social channels by syncing product catalogues and data with Google Shopping, TikTok, Snap, Facebook and Instagram; sell more where customers are shopping by integrating with top marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon and Walmart.

In addition to these benefits, clients of all size have low merchant service fees with special BNZ and BigCommerce pricing and MSF option for merchants inclusive of gateway costs and fraud monitoring. The partnership also focuses on 24/7 customer support, as merchants will have around-the-clock access to an expert support team ready to answer question and solve problems via phone, email, or chat.