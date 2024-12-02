Commenting on the news, company officials stated that BigCommerce’s arrival into new DACH and Nordic markets affords a localised, powerful, and scalable open SaaS ecommerce platform to merchants in these regions that have not been previously offered these core tenets in one solution.

With BigCommerce’s enterprise-grade ecommerce platform, merchants of all sizes will have the tools and functionalities, from headless to omnichannel to B2B, so they can create engaging shopping experiences that are grounded in and fortified by forward-looking tech stacks.

Industry insights predict that over the next few years, ecommerce in Europe will maintain the growth trajectory brought by the coronavirus pandemic, as per the press release. Denmark and Norway reported one of Europe’s highest online shopping spending per capita at approximately EUR 3,000 and EUR 2,300, respectively, with 29% in Denmark citing ease and convenience as the primary driver.

In Sweden, the ecommerce share of the total retail market has consistently risen since 2007 with online shopping estimated at around USD 14 billion. With BigCommerce’s open SaaS ecommerce platform, merchants in the DACH and Nordic regions can augment their online businesses to: