BigCommerce closes USD 60 mln funding round led by Goldman Sachs

With the latest funding, BigCommerce has now raised over USD 200 million.

Since being founded in 2009, BigCommerce has grown to become one of the fastest-growing SaaS ecommerce platform serving Internet Retailer Top 1000 brands. More then 60,000 merchants across 120 countries are powered by the BigCommerce platform, including Avery Dennison, Ben & Jerry’s, Gibson, Paul Mitchell, Sharp, Skullcandy and Sony

The funding follows several recent company milestones, including new and expanded strategic partnerships with commerce and technology platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Square and PayPal.