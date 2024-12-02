BigCommerce, Avasam enable merchants to create dropshipping businesses

The integration enables online entrepreneur and early startup businesses to create a fully functioning, product-stocked, sales-ready ecommerce store and facilitates remove the complexity barrier for merchants seeking to start their own online businesses by selecting the category of products to sell, and automatically build and populate a customised webstore.

With a selection of pre-installed themes and pre-loaded products from a range of categories, Click2Launch provides a method to set up a dropshipping business so merchants can sell inventory, with no upfront stock purchases. Designed with BigCommerce’s Commerce-as-a-Service solution, the integration automates ecommerce functions such as order processing, inventory synchronisation, payments, and shipping.

Avasam is the UK’s multi-channel dropshipping marketplace and provides all the tools needed for online sellers to integrate their store, source products from UK-based verified suppliers, and automate their order processing, payments, and shipping.

The estimated market value of dropshipping has seen a surge in recent years. By 2026 it is forecasted to grow to 476.1 billion US dollars globally due to the flexibility and agility it offers to individuals setting up online businesses, minimising risk by reducing costs such as storage, logistics and the products themselves.