BigCommerce adds Masterpass and Venmo as supported payment methods

This way, the company further extends its ability to offer consumers multiple payment options at checkout and capture every online purchase. Digital payment solutions like Venmo and Masterpass upgrade the customer checkout by providing a streamlined way to pay on mobile.

BigCommerce merchants using Braintree can now present a more personalised checkout experience, with multiple payment options, including Venmo and PayPal Credit. When shoppers have Venmo enabled as a payment method on their mobile devices, it will automatically appear alongside other supported payment types, without any coding requirements by the merchant.

Moreover, Masterpass by Mastercard stores all payment information including card details, shipping information, and payment preferences, thus simplifying the path to purchase.